Dee Snider blasts KISS' comeback concert in November as 'Insulting'

Dee Snider has critcised KISS for announcing a reunion show after their farewell jaunt

Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has branded KISS’ upcoming comeback concert in Las Vegas "insulting".

Just over 15 months on from KISS’s 'End of the Road World Tour' concluding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 2, 2023, the band has announced a new unmasked comeback concert in Las Vegas spanning over three days.

And it's rattled Snider, who says he cannot understand why their fans "put up with their s***".

He penned on X (formerly Twitter): “So I was told today that a @kiss reunion has been announce. 14 months since their last farewell. That may be a new record for them. I can’t believe people put up with their s***. To me it’s insulting.”

The band’s reunion has been met with mixed reactions, with some people Snider seeing it as a cash grab and some KISS fans arguing that the farewell tour was an end to touring and performing with makeup and costumes, and that the band never ruled out one-off performances.

Twisted Sister have not performed since 2016, with Snider and his fellow bandmates not having any intentions of a reunion. Although, he has argued it is getting harder to say no.



