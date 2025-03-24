KISS to play 'unmasked' show at Kiss Army Storms Vegas convention Legendary rock group KISS - which features Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley - are to play an "unmasked" show at the Kiss Army Storms Vegas convention. SHARE SHARE KISS

KISS are playing an "unmasked" show in Las Vegas this November.

The legendary rock band performed their last stage show at New York's Madison Square Garden in 2023, but KISS have now sent an email to their fans announcing they will be playing at the Kiss Army Storms Vegas convention, which runs from November 14 until November 16.

In a Facebook post shared by Rock N Roll Experience, it's explained that the Official Experience Packages will include "access to the KISS Unmasked live show" and "a special live performance from former KISS member Bruce Kulick - which is being held at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas - along with other special guests, activities, exclusive experiences and more".

The event is being held as part of the Kiss Army fan club's 50th anniversary celebrations.

The Kiss show will be their first performance since their 2023 farewell tour.

Gene Simmons has postponed his solo tour





Ahead of the "unmasked" concert announcement, bassist-and-singer Gene Simmons has cancelled 17 dates on his upcoming solo tour for which he was selling the chance to be his roadie for $12,495.

The shows are described as being "postponed" and tickets are being refunded and any of the roadie experience tickets sold for the affected shows can either be refunded or switched to any of the remaining available dates.

Christina Vitaglano - who runs Simmons' backstage VIP fan experience packages - said in a statement that the April dates and the Texas leg of their May dates have all been postponed "until early 2026".

The 75-year-old musician has stated that the Madison Square Garden concert would be the "final Kiss-in-makeup appearance". The line-up featured Gene, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer.

Kiss co-founder Gene Simmons





Gene - who co-founded KISS in the early 1970s - told Rolling Stone magazine: "My hand on the Bible. And I should know because my people wrote that book. In fact, my people also wrote the follow-up book, the New Testament. And so I’ll say right here, right now, my hand on the Bible, it will be the final Kiss-in-makeup appearance."

Asked if the band - who are well-known for their face paint and stage outfits - could ever return for a one-off show, Gene replied: "At some point, I may want to jump up onstage and do some tunes.

"But the physicality of being in Kiss says that this is the right thing, at the right place, at the right time. Because B.B. King played until his late 80s. He was sitting onstage. We can’t do that. We don’t sit down."

There are also plans for a Kiss avatar show launching in 2027.



