Gene Simmons raises eyebrows after offering fans the chance to be his personal assistant and roadie for $12,000

The 75-year-old former KISS bassist has announced a paid experience in which fans can be his “personal assistant and band roadie for the day” at the Gene Simmons Band's North American Tour in April and May, as per his website.

The Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience is one of two tour experiences available for purchase on the ‘I Was Made for Lovin’ You’ hitmaker's upcoming tour. The Ultimate Experience costs $12,495, not including tickets to the show, and one fan per show will be selected.

In addition to serving on the band’s crew for the day, fans who purchase the experience will lounge backstage during the show, eat a meal with Simmons, and receive Gene Simmons Band merchandise, including a bass used and signed by Simmons. What's more, they will appear onstage during the concert and be introduced to the crowd.

Also up for sale is the Gene Simmons Bass Experience, which includes a signed and personalised Gene Simmons Bass and a meeting with the band. The Bass Experience starts at $6,500 for the traditional experience and at $12,500 to play onstage.

Simmons rose to fame as bassist and co-lead singer of KISS, founded with Paul Stanley in 1973. The hard rock band went on to score two UK Top 10 singles: ‘Crazy Crazy Nights’ in 1987 and ‘God Gave Rock And Roll To You II’ in 1992.

KISS embarked on their End of the Road World Tour in January 2019 and played their final show in December 2023 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

In the Gene Simmons Band, he is joined by guitarists Brent Woods and Zach Throne, and drummer Brian Tichy.

The Gene Simmons Band's North American Tour will kick off on April 3 in Anaheim, California, and run through May 24 in Houston, Texas.



