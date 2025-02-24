Tina Knowles was 'not expecting' Beyoncé to win the Album of the Year Grammy Tina Knowles has revealed she was "very, very shocked" that Beyoncé picked up Album of the Year for 'Cowboy Carter'. SHARE SHARE Tina Knowles didn't expect her daughter Beyoncé to win Album of the Year at the Grammys

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles was "not expecting" her daughter to win Album of the Year at this year's Grammy Awards.

The 43-year-old superstar is the most decorated artist in the history of the prestigious ceremony, but it wasn't until this year that she finally claimed the top prize with her country album 'Cowboy Carter'.

Tina has now shared her reaction to her daughter's Album of the Year win and admitted she was so "shocked", it took her a minute to process what had happened, just like Beyoncé – who had to be nudged by her daughter Blue Ivy, 13, to go and collect her golden gramophone.

Appearing on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', Tina said: “I was at her [Beyoncé’s] house and I was there to help [her] and Blue get ready.

“I was just not expecting it, I was really, really shocked.

“I was sitting there with my granddaughter Rumi and my grandson Sir and for a second, we were just sitting there.

“I couldn’t believe it because there’s been so many times that I thought that would happen and it didn’t."

Tina, 71, also spilled that her eldest granddaughter is “bossy” like her and gets called her mom’s manager.

She continued: “It was funny because then they show Blue ... and Beyoncé is sitting like this [open-mouthed].

“And Blue is saying ‘get up’ as she walked on the stage, so they call her the manager.

“She’s a bossy little Capricorn like her grandma."

Joined on stage by Blue to collect the prize, Beyoncé – who has her three children with husband Jay-Z - said: “I just feel very full and very honoured. It’s been many, many years and I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all the hard work.”

The 'Texas Hold 'Em' hitmaker - who is only the fourth Black female artist to win the award - ended her short speech with a dedication to Linda Martell, a Black trailblazer in country music.

She added: "I want to dedicate this to Miss Martell, and I’ll just hopefully keep pushing forward, opening doors. God Bless y'all."

The other Album Of The Year nominees were 'New Blue Sun' by André 3000, Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet', Charli XCX's 'Brat', Jacob Collier's 'Djesse Vol. 4', Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard and Soft', Chappel Roan's 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess', and Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department'.