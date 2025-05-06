South Korean sensation Wave to Earth return to London with sold-out gig exploring their 'inner side' The concert was part of the UK and European leg of the group’s '0.03 world Tour' SHARE SHARE Wave to Earth return to London with sold-out gig

South Korean indie rock sensation Wave to Earth returned to London on Tuesday (29.04.25), performing a sold-out show at the O2 Academy Brixton as part of the UK and EU leg of their '0.03 World Tour', in support of their latest album, '0.03 play with earth!'.

The Seoul-based trio - Kim Daniel (vocals and guitar), John Cha (bass), and Dong Q (drums) - opened with the instrumental track ‘are you bored?', which was accompanied by loud cheers from the crowd that erupted further during their performance of 'Bad'. The track, from their first full-length album '0.1 flaws.', reached No. 1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 Global chart.

They were also joined by a fourth member during the set, Jeon Min, who played both guitar and saxophone during the show.

Throughout the night, Wave to Earth created a soft and sparkling atmosphere, with a large screen displaying images of each band member in various formats, along with shots of the audience. A filmmaker on stage captured live footage, which was streamed in real time from multiple angles.

Dong Q, who stood out during the show with powerful solos that thrilled the crowd, said: "Did you miss us, London? We missed you more."

Fans sang along to every word - in both English and Korean - contributing to the warm atmosphere of the gig. Wave to Earth are shifting more towards English lyrics in their music, with no Korean tracks featured on the latest album.

Speaking exclusively to Contactmusic, Daniel shared his excitement about returning to the UK: “It’s great to be back. We love seeing our fans here again."

John added: "UK fans are so energetic, we love them so much."

Talking about the new album, the bassist revealed: "We tried to blend all our distinct characteristics. This album is more about us, our inner side - it’s more 'wave to earth.'"

The group has established a strong connection with their fanbase across the world and it was clearly visible at the show, with Daniel stepping down from the stage to perform up close to the crowd.

The band gave their all throughout the performance, engaging with the audience and clearly enjoying themselves on stage.

A highlight of the night was when the band performed the beloved 'Seasons', a track that helped launch them into international recognition due to its huge success on TikTok.

The crowd's chorus was so intense, it almost merged with Daniel's voice.

They closed the set with the Korean track 'pink', thanking the audience for their support and holding an England flag featuring their photos, a gift from a fan in the crowd.