Former Destiny's Child superstar Kelly Rowland follows the release of her latest single, 'Hitman', with a new video for the song. 'Hitman' is Kelly's first release since she featured on the soundtrack to the movie 'Bad Hair' that was released earlier this year and follows her two 2020 singles 'Crazy' and 'Coffee'.
Kelly looks like she's ready to party on her latest video as she meanders through a soiree packed with beautiful people. She's looking for love amongst the crowd as she goes from room to room in the lavish surroundings of the boutique mansion house setting. "I get a heat wave, feelin' like June, tell me what else am I supposed to do?" she sings.
The opulent set is replicated by Rowland's couture costumes. Initially in a gold lame topped evening dress, and then later a gold chainmail, more revealing, outfit Kelly looks a million dollars and wouldn't have looked out of place on The Great Gatsby shoot. The party goes are similarly adorned in fine attire, or in the throws of shedding that attire as the atmosphere hot's up. (Who know's what's going on behind the closed doors?)
As you may expect from a Kelly Rowland video there's plenty of finely tuned, expertly executed choreographing courtesy here of co-director Luam Keflezgy. The vivid outfits and frantic pace of the dancers make for quite a spectacle as Rowland looks on provocatively from the comfort of her chair.
'Hitman' is a top notch Kelly Rowland tune full of pizzazz that makes you want to dance. The NFL have also selected it as one of their songs of the season so it'll no doubt be getting all those football fans animated in the intervals.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
We spoke to The Corrs' frontwoman about her festive new release.
We want to speak to the Grammys manager...
From child star to rockstar, Taylor Momsen has been through quite the career evolution in her time - and all by the age of 27!
True stories of music and the macabre...
Doja Cat isn't the only one who shocked the world with a new image.
Eight stunning covers of Nine Inch Nails as we welcome them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...