Kelly Rowland wanted to create "timeless" pieces for her JustFab collection.

The Destiny's Child star launched her clothing and footwear line with the fashion brand this week, which is inspired by the power of women.

And the 40-year-old singer admitted it was important to design pieces that can be worn time and time again.

She told People: "For me, it was really about this collection being something that I feel like was a necessity and something that was timeless in all of the ladies' closet. I wanted it to be a gift that continued to give in their closet ... That meant a lot to me with this collection."

The collection - which includes knitwear and basics - was made amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has reminded Kelly how "miraculous and multifaceted" women are.

She wrote on Instagram: "Checking ”become a fashion designer" off my bucket list! My new @justfabonline collection is 100% designed by me. I designed this collection in the middle of the pandemic, and looking around, I was so inspired by the miraculous power of women. This collection was inspired BY strong women with style — made FOR strong women with style. Yes, YOU. I hope y'all love it. #KellyRowlandxJustFab #JustFabPartner (sic)"Meanwhile, the mother-of-two - who has Titan, six, and newborn Noah with husband Tim Weatherspoon - recently admitted she regrets shopping for "trendy s***" in her twenties.She said: "I wish somebody would have told me when I was 20 to buy great pieces, like a great black dress that will last you the test of time. In my twenties I did so much searching for trends and I wish I would have paid attention to classic pieces that I could have had in my closet forever. I wasted so much money on that trendy s***."