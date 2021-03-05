Kelly Rowland has decided to never wear low-rise jeans again after looking back at herself wearing them in the early 2000s.
The 40-year-old singer took a look back on her style evolution and was shocked that the 2000s fashion trend was ever a thing as they were so "close to the pubic line".
She told Bustle: “I just saw a picture of Destiny’s Child with these doggone jeans. It was by our pubic line. 'Who the hell was wearing jeans like this?'”
Reacting to a picture of her bandmates Beyonce and Michelle Williams wearing the jeans, she said: “They were really cute when I was — how old was I? I think I was 19 or 20. They were really good there. I don’t think I would try them now. Give me a high-waist denim, and I’m a happy girl. Don’t give me that by the pubic line denim anymore. I’m not going to do it.”
Kelly has incorporated other fashion trends from the 90s and 2000s for her new collection with JustFab as she wanted it to reflect her style over the years.
While she usually opts for cashmere sweaters these days, Kelly has included tube tops, bodycon dresses and blazers.
She explained: “It’s so comfortable, like comfortable in real life. I’ve worn heels since I was 13 years old, so my feet are like, ‘Can we get a break?’ I thought about that for the footwear collection. Because my relationship with heels — for all of us, I’d say as women — is definitely different. So, I wanted to make sure it was realistic.”
