The Kooks announce intimate acoustic tour in support of new album Never/Know The Kooks will play a series of acoustic shows in the UK this May to celebrate their upcoming album, ‘Never/Know’. SHARE SHARE The Kooks will play a series of acoustic shows in the UK this May to celebrate their upcoming album, ‘Never/Know’

The Kooks have announced an intimate acoustic tour in celebration of their forthcoming album, ‘Never/Know’.

The British indie rock band – who will release their seventh studio album on May 9 – will kick off the run at The Leadmill in Sheffield on May 2, before heading to Bury, Leeds, Nottingham, Liverpool, Bournemouth, Southampton, Bristol, and wrapping Coventry on May 14.

The ‘Naive’ rockers have chosen to play independent venues that are grappling to stay open, despite being a “lifeblood” to the British music scene.

Frontman Luke Pritchard said: “[Independent venues are] the lifeblood of the British music scene. Clubs like The Leadmill were vital for us when we started out and it breaks my heart to see these places closing down. It’ll be a sad day if we lose The Leadmill.”

The 40-year-old musician has implored the UK government to start supporting grassroots venues before it’s too late.

He added: “The UK government has undervalued live music for too long. They need to do more to keep this industry alive, for the benefit of the country and all future artists that risk not being heard.”

Tickets are on sale now here.

The Kooks announced their seventh studio album and released the first single ‘Never Know’ in January. ‘Sunny Baby’ — a summery tribute to Pritchard’s partner and children – followed.

The Kooks ‘Never/Know’ acoustic tour dates:

May 2 - Sheffield, England - The Leadmill

May 3 - Bury, England - Bury Met

May 3 - Leeds, England - The Wardrobe

May 4 - Nottingham, England - Saltbox

May 5 - Liverpool, England - Jacaranda Baltic

May 10 - Bournemouth, England - The Fire Station

May 10 - Southampton, England - The 1865

May 13 - Bristol, England - The Fleece

May 14 - Coventry, England - HMV Coventry Empire