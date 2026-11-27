Hip Hop/Rap N-Dubz star Tulisa Contostavlos urged to enter British politics N-Dubz star Tulisa Contostavlos has been urged to pursue a career in politics after MP Anna Sabine praised her intelligence, passion for social justice and determination to reform the British media. SHARE SHARE Tulisa and Anna Sabine at The Reckoning launch

Tulisa Contostavlos has been urged to enter politics after Liberal Democrat MP Anna Sabine praised the N-Dubz star as a "bright, capable, intelligent woman" who cares deeply about social justice.

Sabine, the Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Culture, Media and Sport, appears alongside Tulisa in her new Paramount+ documentary, Tulisa: The Reckoning, which explores the singer's personal journey and her campaign for independent regulation of the British press.

Sabine attended the documentary's launch at London's Battersea Power Station on Tuesday night (24.11.26), where she encouraged Tulisa to consider a future in Westminster rather than music.

Sabine said: "What I want to say to you, Tulisa, is that when we were in parliament after we met Lisa Nandy (Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport). I made a comment to you about how you should get into politics. And like a lot of brilliant women you went, 'That's not for me.' I would just like to say there are loads of idiots in politics and you are a bright, capable, intelligent woman, with an issue and a passion she cares about. You're a great performer and you have a heart and you care about social justice and you should be in politics."

The documentary focuses on Tulisa's Fix The Press campaign, which calls for changes to the way the British media is regulated.

It also sees the singer revisit one of the most traumatic episodes of her career, when undercover reporter Mazher Mahmood, known as the "Fake Sheikh", conducted a sting operation that resulted in Tulisa being charged with supplying Class A drugs.

The case collapsed after the judge ruled that Mahmood's evidence had been compromised, with the prosecution subsequently offering no evidence against the singer.

Mahmood was later jailed for 15 months in 2016 after being convicted of conspiring to pervert the course of justice in connection with his actions during Tulisa's court case.

Tulisa at The Reckoning launch / Credit: Getty Images

Tulisa has described making The Reckoning as a cathartic experience, explaining that confronting the past had helped her move forward.

Speaking at the screening which was attended by Contact Music, Tulisa said: "It's kind of like watching a film that I played a role in. I feel safely disconnected from it.

"When I first started this process for the documentary I was filled with a lot of anxiety but what it's actually done is I feel like by grabbing the bull by the horns ended up getting rid of that anxiety.

"Now, I feel probably more fearless than ever. I've got my spark back and doing this has been a huge part of that healing journey and that process."

Tulisa's newfound confidence will see her back on stage with N-Dubz in 2027 with her, Dappy and Fazer heading out on The Legacy Tour.

N-Dubz will be back on stage in 2027

The documentary follows Tulisa as she examines the impact of her treatment by the media and her efforts to campaign for change.

Her work on Fix The Press has also brought her into contact with politicians including Sabine and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy.

Tulisa: The Reckoning is available to stream on Paramount+ now.