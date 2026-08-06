Rock Joan Jett cancels tour to recover from surgery after fracturing her vertebrae Joan Jett is sitting out her September shows to recover from surgery. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Joan Jett has cancelled her planned concerts for September as she "heals" from orthopedic surgery on a "fractured vertebrae".

The 67-year-old Godmother of Punk was due to play Costa Mesa, California and Louisville, Kentucky in September, but on doctor's orders, she has decided to focus on her "healing process".

A statement posted to her Instagram Story read: "Following a recent injury, Joan Jett has undergone orthopedic surgery on a fractured vertebrae and will begin the necessary healing process.

"In close consultation with her doctors, Joan will not be able to perform at her forthcoming September scheduled shows in Costa Mesa, CA on September 5th and in Louisville, KY on September 24th."

Jett isn't letting the injury set her back and vowed to continue playing shows "for many years to come".

The statement concluded: "While Joan hates to disappoint fans, she will be taking this time to focus on physical therapy and healing. She's looking forward to delivering tremendous concerts for many years to come."

Joan recently opened for My Chemical Romance and played six headline shows of her own, her first in the UK in 16 years.