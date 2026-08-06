Rock Chrissie Hynde launches desperate appeal after beloved dog Nico goes missing Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde has asked fans for help finding her beloved dog Nico after the pet disappeared in London and has been missing for two weeks. SHARE SHARE Credit: Chrissie Hynde/Instagram

Chrissie Hynde has issued an emotional plea for help after her beloved dog Nico went missing in London, revealing she is “absolutely heartbroken” and desperate to find her pet.

The Pretenders frontwoman took to Instagram to share the news with fans, explaining that Nico disappeared in Silkstream Park in Colindale, London, and has now been missing for two weeks.

Chrissie wrote: "I’ve lost my dog, Nico. She is very dear to me and I am absolutely heartbroken. She was last seen in Silkstream park in Colindale London. If you see her, can you let me know?"

The singer admitted she fears Nico could now be far away from the area where she was last seen, with the possibility that she may have travelled in a vehicle or been taken elsewhere.

She explained: "I realise she could be anywhere in the country now if she got into someone’s car or if someone has taken her away somehow."

Chrissie also urged anyone who spots Nico not to chase after her, warning that the dog may be frightened and anxious after spending so long away from home.

She wrote: "Please don’t chase her as she might be very nervous having been on the run now for two weeks."

The musician added: "If you know anything about her whereabouts can you let me know? XCH."

Chrissie’s team has also appealed for information, with CHHQ monitoring comments and direct messages from anyone who may have seen Nico or know where she could be.

Animal rights charity PETA responded to the post with advice and support for the singer, encouraging her to continue spreading the word and contacting local organisations.

PETA commented: "We’re devastated to hear this. Putting up posters locally, offering a reward, and reaching out to all nearby shelters and rescue groups can make the difference. Never give up; miracles happen. Hoping hard that sweet Nico is home safe soon."

Chrissie, who formed The Pretenders in 1978, has long been known for her passion for animals and animal welfare. Throughout her career, the singer has used her platform to support causes close to her heart, including campaigns surrounding animal rights.



