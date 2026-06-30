K-pop ATEEZ's GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 blasts past 1.1 million in a matter of days ATEEZ’s new mini‑album GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 has cleared 1.1 million sales in under four days, extending the group’s streak of first‑week million‑sellers. SHARE SHARE Credit: Stringer/Avalon

ATEEZ have scored another major milestone, with their latest release GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 racing past the million mark in its opening week.

The K-pop superstars' new mini‑album is off to a blistering start. The group returned on June 26 with GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 and its punchy lead single BAD, and within days the record had already smashed through first‑week expectations.

Hanteo Chart confirmed that by June 29 - not even four full days after release - the mini‑album had cleared 1.1 million sales, cementing it as another blockbuster entry in the group’s catalogue.

The achievement adds to ATEEZ’s growing list of million‑selling first‑week releases.

The band previously hit seven‑figure numbers with THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW, THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL, and the first four instalments of the GOLDEN HOUR series, making Part.5 the latest chapter in a streak that shows no sign of slowing down.

The rapid momentum around BAD and the new mini‑album reinforces ATEEZ’s status as one of K‑pop’s most consistently high‑performing acts, with fans continuing to push each release to record‑breaking heights.

Check out ContactMusic.com's 10/10 review after ATEEZ delivered a K-pop masterclass at BST Hyde Park at the weekend.