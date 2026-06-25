Electronic Peggy Gou giving away her personal archive Peggy Gou is giving away her personal belongings to fans at a special pop-up boutique SHARE SHARE Peggy Gou is opening a special pop-up

Peggy Gou is giving away her personal belongings to fans.

The DJ and producer is marking the release of her latest single, Wo,man - which features Ayra Starr - by opening the doors to a special Gou,tique on Friday (26.06.26).

The one-day-only outlet in east London will see Peggy give 200 mystery items from her personal collection alongside 100 items from archival Peggy Gou merchandise lines to lucky winners. The event will be soundtracked by some of Peggy’s favourite DJs from herown acclaimed Gudu Records roster and will also feature bespoke drinks.

Entry and gifting at the store - which will be open from 4-9pm - will be on a first come, first served basis and to those aged 16+.

The Gou,tique will be situated at Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes, 32-36 Kingsland Road, London.



