Disney’s Worlds Collide arena spectacular announces first UK and European tour The 2027 Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour will bring the Descendants, ZOMBIES and Camp Rock franchises to UK and European arenas for the first time, following its hugely successful North American debut. SHARE SHARE Disney Worlds Collide Tour is coming to UK and European arenas in 2027

Disney is bringing one of its biggest live concert productions overseas for the first time, with 2027 U.K. and European dates unveiled for the Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour.

The arena show unites three of Disney’s most popular live‑action musical franchises - Descendants, ZOMBIES and Camp Rock - in a single high‑energy production designed for families, teens and nostalgic fans.

The tour follows the show’s hugely successful North American run in 2025, which sold out more than 40 arenas.

The new international leg will feature cast members from across the three film series, including Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd.

Audiences can expect a full pop concert experience, complete with choreography, special effects, mashups and plenty of opportunities to sing along.

The tour begins February 6 at Dublin’s 3Arena, before heading to Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool, and wrapping with two shows at London’s The O2 on February 15 and 16.

Tickets are on sale now, with VIP packages - including access to a cast Q+A - also available via WorldsCollideTourEurope.com and AEGPresents.co.uk.

The production builds on the momentum of last year’s Descendants/ZOMBIES tour, which spawned a Disney+ concert special and a live album.

For 2027, the show expands further by adding Camp Rock into the mix for the first time, creating what Disney describes as a brand‑new arena spectacular.

Fans attending the show are encouraged to dress as their favourite characters and prepare for a night packed with hits from all three franchises, reimagined for the stage with new arrangements and large‑scale visuals.