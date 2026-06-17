Hip Hop/Rap Rapper Mystikal sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to third‑degree rape Mystikal has been jailed for 20 years after admitting to third‑degree rape in a Louisiana case involving an assault at his home in 2022. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Grammy‑nominated rapper Mystikal has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to third‑degree rape in connection with an attack at his Louisiana home.

The 55‑year‑old musician - real name Michael Tyler - was arrested in July 2022 on multiple charges, including first‑degree rape, false imprisonment and strangulation.

He later accepted a plea deal in March, avoiding a potential life sentence.

The victim addressed the court on Tuesday (16.06.26), describing how she was assaulted, choked and had braids pulled from her hair during the incident.

After hearing her statement, the Shake Ya Ass rapper reportedly told the court: “If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence.”

Local outlet WBRZ reported that the sentencing came only days after Tyler attempted to withdraw his plea, claiming he had not fully understood the consequences and was under emotional pressure when he agreed to the deal.

Prosecutors had initially accused him of beating, choking and robbing the woman, alleging he took her phone and keys before forcing her to send him money via CashApp.

Mystikal has faced a series of legal issues over the past two decades.

He spent 18 months in jail between 2017 and 2019 on rape and kidnapping charges that were later dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

He previously served six years for sexual battery and extortion involving his hairstylist, as well as time for domestic abuse battery and misdemeanour tax offences.



