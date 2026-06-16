Sheryl Crow slams Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 event as 'disgraceful' after UFC fighter's racist outburst Sheryl Crow has blasted Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 celebration at the White House, calling the event “disgraceful and void of decency” after a UFC fighter made a racist remark. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Sheryl Crow has taken aim at Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 celebration, branding the White House event “disgraceful and void of decency” after a night she says exposed everything she believes is wrong with the current administration.

The Soak Up the Sun singer - who has long been outspoken about her political views - criticised Sunday’s (14.06.26) gathering, which doubled as Trump’s 80th birthday party and an early nod to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The night featured UFC fights on the South Lawn, a spectacle Crow said felt wildly out of touch with the struggles facing everyday Americans.

Posting to her Instagram Story, she wrote: “To stay quiet means to turn a blind eye. And so I am saying this. What happened last night on the lawn of the White House was disgraceful and void of decency. Powerful, rich people filled the lawn to watch a violent sport that ended with a vile and racist comment. All while the average American cannot afford healthcare, gas, and cost of living.”

Crow didn’t stop there, accusing Trump’s administration of prioritising profit over people.

She continued: “Do not be fooled. This administration is corrupt and does not give a damn about the American people.

“It only cares about making money hand over fist at the expense and in spite of our democracy. If we continue to support this kind of distraction from reality, we are no better than them. Let’s be better, America.”





Her comments came after UFC champion Josh Hokit sparked outrage with a remark about former First Lady Michelle Obama following his victory.

Speaking to Joe Rogan, he said: “Shout out to Trump for having the balls to put on some s*** like this… And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right America?”

The backlash was swift.

UFC president Dana White distanced himself from the comment the next day, telling TIME: “I understand that the Obamas are public figures but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families. Everyone knows my position on free speech, but I hate that kind of nonsense.”