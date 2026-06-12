Pop Olivia Rodrigo's metalhead mom ditched her Lollapalooza headline set to watch Korn instead Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that her mother skipped her 2025 Lollapalooza headline performance so she could watch Korn play at the same time. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Olivia Rodrigo has admitted that her own mom chose Korn over her when their sets clashed at Lollapalooza.

The Drop Dead singer headlined the Chicago festival in 2025, but her slot overlapped with Korn’s performance on another stage - and her mother, Jennifer, didn’t hesitate to make her choice.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Rodrigo laughed as she explained: “My mom likes so many crazy metal bands.”

Rodrigo said she initially thought the scheduling made perfect sense, assuming there’d be little crossover between her fans and Korn’s. “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, that’s perfect!’ The Olivia fans will go see Olivia, the Korn fans will go see Korn - there’s really no overlap.

“But there was one overlap. It was my mom. My mom skipped my show to go see Korn.”

Fortunately, she laughed it off, adding that she happily encouraged her mum to go headbang instead of watching her daughter top the bill.

She insisted: “I’m happy she got her night."

Interestingly, Rodrigo just revealed she is "60 per cent deaf" in one ear.

The 23-year-old singer joked people should always confide in her by whispering in her right ear because she is unlikely to pick up the detail of what she is being told on her other side.

Appearing on KISS FM, Rodrigo was asked what is wrong with her in reference to a song on her new album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love titled What's Wrong With Me.

She replied: "There's quite a lot that's wrong with me.

"I'm actually like, 60% deaf in my left ear. So, if you were to sit on this side of me [points to her left] and try to tell me a secret, I couldn't make out what you were saying.

"So, if you tell me a secret, go right ear."

The Cure singer previously revealed her hearing difficulties were discovered at a young age.

She told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023: “I never knew until kindergarten or so when they're doing the tests on all the kids, and they were like, ‘Oh, you're a little hard of hearing.' It's interesting."

But Rodrigo couldn't resist a joke about the situation.

She quipped: "One of my friends is this great photographer, Petra Collins, and she has really bad vision, so we always joke that I make music because I have bad hearing, and she takes photos because she has bad vision."



