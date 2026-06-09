Metal Download 2026 to host seventh Lemmy Forever tribute before late icon’s ashes find new home in Manchester Download Festival will once again honour Lemmy Kilmister in 2026, with part of the Motörhead legend’s ashes set to be permanently placed at Manchester Apollo. SHARE SHARE Credit: Famous

Motörhead have announced that the Lemmy Forever celebration will return to Download Festival for its seventh year, giving fans another chance to honour the band’s late frontman in the place where he delivered some of his most memorable UK performances.

Lemmy’s history with Donington runs deep, having torn up the festival’s stages multiple times across the 2000s and early 2010s.

This year’s gathering takes place on Friday, June 12 at 3pm, once again centred around Lemmy’s Lounge, the festival’s dedicated memorial area.

A new smaller version of Lemmy’s personalised urn - with some of his ashes - will be installed inside a vintage fruit machine, a playful nod to the slot machines he famously toured with.

Once the festival closes on June 14, the urn will be moved north to the Manchester Apollo, where a second ceremony will be held.

After that, the ashes will remain at the venue permanently, creating a new place of pilgrimage for fans wanting to pay their respects away from Hollywood or Donington.

Organisers say the Manchester event will be a chance for fans, friends and former collaborators to reminisce and celebrate Lemmy’s legacy in their own way.

The annual tributes were originally spearheaded by Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell, who passed away in March.

This year marks the first Lemmy Forever ceremony without him, and Motörhead manager Todd Singerman says continuing the tradition is non‑negotiable.

He said: “It remains a responsibility we proudly carry.

“Not everyone can make the pilgrimage to visit Lemmy in Hollywood, so we are bringing Lem back to his fans. These places meant something to him, and they mean something to the people who loved him.”

Singerman added that 2026’s events will also salute Campbell.

He said: “When Phil passed we lost such an important family member, and I know Lem would insist we all raise a glass to Phil as well.”

Lemmy’s ashes have gradually been placed in locations that shaped his life and career - from the Rainbow Bar and Grill in West Hollywood to Bloodstock Festival in the UK.

A replica of his Hollywood urn was also unveiled at Stringfellows, the London strip club he adored.