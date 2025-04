Weezer are making a movie Weezer are making a movie SHARE SHARE Weezer announced that they are making a movie during their performance at Coachella.

Weezer have confirmed they are making a film.

The 'Buddy Holly' hitmakers were late additions to the Coachella bill at the weekend following cancellations from FKA Twigs and Anitta, and while on stage at the California festival, frontman Rivers Cuomo noted the band had been busy with their mystery project, but couldn't resist halting filming to perform at the event.

