Katy Perry 'proposes' to Rebecca Black to ask her to join Lifetimes Tour Rebecca Black will be supporting Katy Perry on her upcoming 'Lifetimes Tour'. SHARE SHARE Rebecca Black is joining Katy Perry as an opening act on her upcoming 'Lifetimes Tour'

Katy Perry "proposed" to Rebecca Black to invite her to support her on 'The Lifetimes Tour'.

The 'Firework' hitmaker was a surprise guest at the 'Friday' singer's concert at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday night (08.03.25), with the pair joining forces on a rendition of Perry’s 2011 hit 'Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)' – 14 years after Black made a cameo in the music video.





Perry got down on one knee and asked Black if she would join her on the road.

She asked her: "Will you…”

To which, Black replied: "Marry you?"

Perry replied: "Kinda, join me on the Lifetimes Tour?"

A thrilled Black agreed: "Yes, yes, yes."

Perry later shared a series of photographs and videos from the night and captioned the post: "About to spend a lot more Fridays with @msrebeccablack.

"WELCOME TO THE LIFETIMES TOUR BABES."

The pair go way back and were old school mates.

The carousel also included a clip of Perry recounting how Black came to appear in the promo.

She said: "Rebecca and I both love Fridays.

"So that's why I asked her to be in this music video because Friday is like my favourite day of the week, and it's her favourite day of the week.”

She went on: "We used to be friends in 3rd grade and then something happened. I don't know what happened, but…”

Black added: "This happened."

Perry then quipped: "Well, I'm sorry I'm not a C cup."

The mammoth ‘Lifetimes’ jaunt is due to kick off on April 23, in Mexico City, and is set to conclude on November 11, in Madrid, Spain.

It marks the ‘I Kissed A Girl’ hitmaker’s first concert tour in seven years, following 2017 and 2018’s ‘Witness: The Tour’.

Teasing what fans can expect, Perry told Rolling Stone: "We're giving BPM. We're giving celebration. We're giving unity. We're giving dance.

"It will be like Disneyland on Wheels, as it always is. A feast for the eyes and the ears."