K-pop boy band BOYNEXTDOOR announce new mini-album, No Genre BOYNEXTDOOR have shared a preview of new music from their upcoming EP 'No Genre'. SHARE SHARE BOYNEXTDOOR will release their fourth EP 'No Genre' on May 13

BOYNEXTDOOR will release the mini-album 'No Genre' on May 13.

The K-pop boy band band - comprising Jaehyun, Sungho, Riwoo, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak - have shared a preview of their follow-up to 2024's '19.99' EP on social media.

News of the new EP comes after they wrapped their debut tour, 'Knock On Vol.1', which wrapped on April 12 in Indonesia.

BOYNEXTDOOR are next due to take to the stage at KCON Japan, which takes place between May 9 to 11, in Chiba.

The South Korean outfit released their first digital single, 'If I Say, I Love You', in January 2025.