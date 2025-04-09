The Divine Comedy announce orchestral-pop album Rainy Sunday Afternoon, new single Achilles and UK tour The Divine Comedy have announced their first studio album in six years, ‘Rainy Sunday Afternoon’, alongside a new single and upcoming tour. SHARE SHARE The Divine Comedy will release ‘Rainy Sunday Afternoon’ on September 19

The Divine Comedy are set to release the orchestral-pop album ‘Rainy Sunday Afternoon’.

The pop band — known for hits ‘National Express’, ‘Something for the Weekend’, and ‘Songs of Love’ — will drop their first studio effort in six years on September 19.

The LP was recorded at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London last year and was an outlet for lead singer Neil Hannon to express some dark thoughts.

The group have also shared the new single 'Achilles' and an October UK tour.

Hannon said in a statement: “My musical output is, for better or worse, a representation of my personality. A good chunk of that personality revels in the rumbumptious; celebrates the silly. …

“I have, though, like everyone, a darker, more melancholy side. And for one reason or another it has been much in evidence of late. I needed to use this album as an outlet for those feelings. To work through some stuff. Mortality; memories; relationships; political and social upheaval. Everyone should get to make an orchestral pop album once in a while. It should be available on the NHS."

‘Rainy Sunday Afternoon’ comes six years after The Divine Comedy’s last studio album, ‘Office Politics’, which peaked at No. 5 on the Official UK Album Chart in 2019. The band, initially formed in 1989, had 13 UK Top 40 singles through the ‘90s.

Hannon has been busy besides the album, having remastered the band’s catalogue for re-release in 2020 and worked on the original soundtrack for the hit 2024 film ‘Wonka’, starring Timothee Chalamet.

The Divine Comedy will tour the UK this October, with Ireland and European dates to be announced for 2026. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, April 17 at 10am.





The Divine Comedy 2025 UK tour dates:

Oct 6 - Liverpool, England - Philharmonic Hall

Oct 7 - Nottingham, England - Royal Concert Hall

Oct 8 - Bath, England - Bath Forum

Oct 10 - Gateshead, England - The Glasshouse

Oct 11 - London, England - Barbican Centre

Oct 12 - London, England - Barbican Centre

Oct 13 - Brighton, England - Brighton Dome

Oct 15 - Cambridge, England - Corn Exchange

Oct 16 - Sheffield, England - City Hall

Oct 17 - Wolverhampton, England - Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Oct 18 - Swansea, England - Swansea Arena

Oct 20 - Glasgow, Scotland - Royal Concert Hall

Oct 21 - York, England - York Barbican

Oct 23 - Oxford, England - New Theatre Oxford

Oct 24 - Manchester, England - The Bridgewater Hall

Oct 25 - Bristol, England - Bristol Beacon



