Katy Perry’s manager takes blame for singer’s work with controversial producer Dr. Luke on 143 album

Chris Anokute - A&R manager for pop star Katy Perry - took responsibility for the singer’s work with infamous music producer Dr. Luke on her 2024 studio album ‘143’.

Dr. Luke masterminded some of Perry's biggest hits, including ‘I Kissed A Girl’, ‘California Gurls’ and ‘Dark Horse’, however, their studio reunion caused controversy due to his and Kesha’s long-running legal battle.

In an interview with The Manager’s Playbook, Anokute said: “I think there was some backlash on her reuniting with Dr. Luke, which was my desire and my recommendation for her to go back into the studio with Luke, because Luke is a dear friend."

Perry released her seventh studio album in September 2024. She faced backlash once word spread that she would be working on ‘143 with Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald.

Luke first found fame as a music producer in the early 2000s working with the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Kesha and Perry.

In 2014, Kesha accused the producer of emotional abuse and sex-based hate crimes which resulted in a decade-long lawsuit.

Dr. Luke has always denied the allegations and countersued Kesha, claiming she had breached the recording contract they had with one another and made up the allegations in an attempt to get out of the deal.

Anokute believed that a reunion would work between Dr. Luke and Perry would work as it had been 10 years since the allegations were made and because they are "not true".

He said: “All the stuff he was accused of is actually not true, so I just thought it was a good time to reunite them after 10 years of not working together."

Of Luke’s previous work with Perry, Anokute said “Every single he’s ever done with her has gone Number One. The press just didn’t react favourably and they tried to assassinate him and her.”

Dr. Luke’s presence on ‘143’ did not have the same smash hit results as his influence on Perry’s older work. The album was not favourably received by critics. Pitchfork called it “a spectacular flop” and Variety claimed the ‘E.T.’ singer “sounds disaffected and removed”.

Perry defended her decision to work with Dr. Luke on ‘143’ on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast on 4 September.

The pop star said: “I understand that it started a lot of conversations, and he was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with, but the reality is, it comes from me ... He was one of the people to help facilitate all that.”