Taylor Swift has been crowned Billboard's No.1 female artist of the 21st century

Taylor Swift has been crowned Billboard's biggest female artist of the 21st century.

The music publication has named its top 100 women in music of the century so far - and it's no surprise that the 35-year-old pop juggernaut is the leading lady.

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker has earned 14 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart and set a record for the highest-grossing tour of all time with 'The Eras Tour'.

The chart company and magazine's data was collated from each artists' performance on the weekly charts, dated January 1, 2000, through December 28, 2024.

Head to www.billboard.com/lists/top-women-artists-21st-century-chart/ to see who else made the Top 100.





Billboard’s top 20 biggest women artists of the 21st century:

#1: Taylor Swift

#2: Rihanna

#3: Beyoncé

#4: Adele

#5: Katy Perry

#6: Lady Gaga

#7: P!nk

#8: Ariana Grande

#9: Miley Cyrus

#10: Alicia Keys

#11: Kelly Clarkson

#12: Mariah Carey

#13: Carrie Underwood

#14: Britney Spears

#15: Billie Eilish

#16: Nicki Minaj

#17: Destiny’s Child

#18: SZA

#19: Avril Lavigne

#20: Christina Aguilera



