Backstreet Boys add new dates to Las Vegas Sphere residency 'due to overwhelming demand'

Backstreet Boys have added a further three dates to their 'Into The Millennium' residency at Las Vegas' Sphere.

Due to overwhelming demand, the 'I Want It That Way' hitmakers - comprising Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough - will now play extra dates on August 15, 16 and 17, bringing the total number of shows to 18.

The residency at the state-of-the-art venue will kick off on July 11, before shows on July 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27, and August 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17, 2025.

Tickets for the new dates will first be available via the Backstreet Boys Fan Club Presale beginning Tuesday, February 25 at 9am PT. Fans who previously signed up for the Artist Presale can access it beginning Wednesday, February 26 at 9am PT. The general onsale will begin Friday, February 21 at 9am PT at backstreetboys.com.

As well as the residency, the band have released a brand-new song as part of their 25th anniversary deluxe re-issue of their 1999 album 'Millennium'.

'Millennium 2.0' features the new track 'HEY', as well as 12 remastered originals, live recordings and demos and B-sides, including the alternate version of 'I Want It That Way'.

The 25-track reissue will be released on July 11 and comes with a new version of the original album artwork.

'Millennium' is one of the best-selling albums of all time, with more than 24 million copies sold worldwide. The album debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, where it remained for 10 consecutive weeks.

'Millennium 2.0' is available for pre-order and pre-save now.

Meanwhile, Backstreet Boys recently said they wouldn't rule out doing a joint tour with fellow boy band *NSYNC.

The 'Pop' group - comprising Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass - recorded 'Better Place' for the 'Trolls Band Together' soundtrack last year.

They then reunited with Justin for their first performance together since 2013 at the 'Cry Me A River' hitmaker's 'One Night Only' show at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles in March 2024.

However, they haven't toured since their 2002 'Celebrity Tour'.

Backstreet Boys were asked if they would consider doing a joint tour with their rivals during a recent interview.

AJ told E! News: "No one knows what the future holds.

"They haven't done something for 22 years, and we are gonna keep doing what we do.

"But we will see what happens."



