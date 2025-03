WATCH: Ariana Grande drops new teaser for Brighter Days Ahead short film Ariana Grande is getting fans excited with the previews of the upcoming short. Directed by Christian Breslauer and Grande, it marks her directorial debut, and accompanies the deluxe edition of her album 'eternal sunshine'. SHARE SHARE Ariana Grande shares new teaser clip of directional debut 'Brighter Days Ahead'

'Brighter Days Ahead' - in which the pop star reprises her role as Peaches, inspired by the character Clementine from the 2004 filmĀ Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind - is released on March 28, 2025.