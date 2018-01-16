The Killers drop an emotional video for their newest single 'Rut', taken from their most recent album 'Wonderful Wonderful'. It's a song detailing the woes of mental illness, from the perspective of a woman close to the band's heart.
The song was inspired by frontman Brandon Flowers' wife, who struggles with the effects of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder from a troubled childhood. It's sung from her perspective, and indeed the video, directed by Danny Drysdale, reflects this with childhood flashbacks and scenes of an older woman grieving in an all but empty room with a dated interior. 'Some Kind of Love' is another song on the album with similar themes.
It's the third single from their fifth studio album 'Wonderful Wonderful', which became their first ever US number one album and their fifth consecutive UK number one. Released in September, it comes almost exactly five years after the release of their 'Battle Born' album and was co-produced by Jacknife Lee.
The Killers are currently on their North American tour, which concludes on February 6th 2018 in Salt Lake City. After that they'll venture into Europe, starting with a stop at Helsinki's Hartwell Arena on February 19th. In March, they'll hit South America, and they'll arrive in New Zealand in April, and they'll spend the rest of the year doing festivals the likes of Benicassim, Lollapalooza, TRNSMT, Rock In Rio, Bonnaroo, Boston Calling and more.
