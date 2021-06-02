The Killers, Phoebe Bridgers, Charli XCX, and Little Simz lead the names playing the global Splendour in the Grass' virtual festival.

Splendour XR will take place across July 24 and July 25.

Also performing are Khalid, Chvrches, Denzel Curry, The Avalanches, Kaytranada, Grimes metaverse, and Holly Humberstone.

The interactive two-day event will feature the world's first performance of Grimes metaverse, the experimental pop artist's

AI girl band.

Fans will get to hear: "The voices in Grimes' head (the art angels from whom all of her creative visions are bestowed)."

Viewers can also create an avatar and explore the virtual replica of the real-life festival and even buy 'verch' (virtual merch).

A press release states that the two-day extravaganza "combines technology, art and over 50 of your favourite music artists, in a true virtual Splendour in the Grass festival experience."

Splendour XR has teamed up with renowned platform developers Sansar to create the interactive experience.

Pouyan Afkary, Business Development, Sansar, commented: "Working with Splendour we have been challenged to go above and beyond anything we've done before. This is going to be the most impressive virtual live event that the consumer market has ever seen, and we can say that with absolute confidence."

Tickets are available from £19.99 per day / Existing Splendour in the Grass IRL ticket holders receive £2.50 off early bird purchase.

Splendour XR will operate globally on a single timezone, 12pm to 2am AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) (GMT +11) with programming from 2pm. All video content will be available on demand for seven days after the event. It will be available via the web and mobile versions. The virtual world will not be accessible.