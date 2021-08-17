The Killers would love to collaborate with Sam Fender.

Brandon Flowers and co will be joined by the North Shields singer-songwriter, 27, on four of their UK and Irish dates in 2022 as part of their 'Imploding The Mirage Tour'.

And 'Run for Cover' hitmaker Brandon has revealed they are a huge fan of his work and are open to working with the 'Play God' musician.

He said: "I still haven't met him yet, but yeah we love what we've heard so far. That would be a fun little collaboration."

Meanwhile, Brandon recently teamed up with his idol, Bruce Springsteen, on the track 'Dustland', a remake of The Killers' 2008 song 'A Dustland Fairytale', and admitted it was a real "pinch-me moment" being joined on one of his songs by The Boss.

Speaking to Toby Tarrant on Radio X, Brandon retold the story of him receiving a phone call from the 'Born to Run' rocker, 71, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and thinking it was someone playing a prank on him.

Asked how the collaboration came about, he shared: "Alright, well we were about to go... we were about to leave for England and it got shut down. We were promoting 'Imploding The Mirage' and then COVID was just starting to freak people out and then Universal, you know, we're under the Universal umbrella, and they sort of sent out this blanket email to everybody saying 'it's kind of over, or do it at your own risk, but we don't know what's going on with COVID if you're going to do promotion', so we went home. And I was at the airport, and I started getting these texts from Bruce Springsteen but I didn't have his number saved on my phone, and so I thought that it was someone messing, you know, I really thought it might be someone messing with me.

And anyway it turned out it was really him but one of the things he was saying was 'we should do 'Dustland' one day' and he thought maybe we'd cross paths touring or whatever, and obviously we all know what happened, we got shut down, and after months and months of sitting around I thought 'why don't we do a quarantine version of 'Dustland''. And he was all for it and really cool about it, and we're just ... Man, it's one of those pinch-me moments."

