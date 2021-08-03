The Killers have a song with Phoebe Bridgers on 'Pressure Machine'.

Brandon Flowers and co have unveiled the track-listing for their follow-up to 2020's 'Imploding the Mirage', which is out on August 13, and it features the 26-year-old singer-songwriter on the track 'Runaway Horses'.

The 'Human' band tweeted: “11 days to go. 11 tracks on the record. Coincidence?”

The 'Somebody Told Me' rockers also shared a trailer for the retro-sounding LP filled with lots of harmonicas.

The collection is co-produced by band members Brandon, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. along with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado, who all worked together on the acclaimed 'Imploding The Mirage'.

Frontman Brandon recently explained that 'Pressure Machine' "bloomed" amid the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down the band's worldwide tour.

He said: "Everything came to this grinding halt.

"And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records."

The 40-year-old singer also explained how the new record is inspired by the town of Nephi, Utah, a community of 5,000 people with no traffic lights and wheat fields and the musician's home during his formative years.

He said: "Had it not been for advancements in the automotive industry, Nephi in the 90s could have been the 1950s."

The album's songs are based on memories and stories that impacted Brandon growing up and features commentary from current Nephi residents about their town.

Drummer Ronnie said: "We were discussing (Brandon) moving to Nephi as a kid and being stuck in the middle of nowhere.

"And during COVID-19, it started to feel like we were all in the middle of nowhere."

He added: "I discovered this grief that I hadn't dealt with, many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged.

"I've got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in."

The track-listing for 'Pressure Machine' is:

1. ‘West Hills’

2. ‘Quiet Town’

3. ‘Terrible Thing’

4. ‘Cody’

5. ‘Sleepwalker’

6. ‘Runaway Horses’ (featuring Phoebe Bridgers)

7. ‘In The Car Outside’

8. ‘In Another Life’

9. ‘Desperate Things’

10. ‘Pressure Machine’

11. ‘The Getting By’