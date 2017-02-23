It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a teenager named Peter Parker gets bitten by a radioactive spider, he finds himself with some incredible super powers; increased agility, and the ability to climb walls and shoot webs. Naturally, he feels alone with no idea how to use his newfound skills. That's when he meets Iron Man, who intructs him to use his powers to rid the streets of petty criminals with the strict caveat that he must leave any supervillain problems to the Avengers. It doesn't take long for Peter to get frustrated with Tony's treatment of him, and he longs to be a fully-fledged member of the team. Of course, he is still a kid, but when a new menace threatens the city in the form of the Vulture, he's determined to help take him down whether Tony likes it or not.
Following on from events in 'Captain America: Civil War', 'SPIDER-MAN: Homecoming' is the first of the very latest Spider-Man franchise reboot which this time ties into the whole Avengers series. It has been directed by Jon Watts ('Cop Car', 'Clown') who co-wrote the screenplay with his previous collaborator Christopher Ford, as well as Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley ('Horrible Bosses'), and Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers ('The LEGO Batman Movie'). It is due for release on July 7th 2017.
