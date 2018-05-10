Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video for his new song 'This Is America'. It blends comedy and dance with flippant violence, and makes a huge political statement in regards to the state of the nation today.
The video has been directed by Hiro Murai and sees a topless Donald Glover dancing around an empty warehouse with backing dancers in school uniform; the choreography includes viral dance moves like the South African Gwara Gwara and BlocBoy JB's 'Shoot', almost as a nod to the frivolity of the internet. Meanwhile, he shoots a man in the back of the head in cold blood, and massacres a choir with an assault rifle as a nod to the 2015 Charleston church shooting and America's love of guns.
Glover debuted the new single during his recent appearance on 'Saturday Night Live', and despite the dark subject matter of the video, the song is actually an fairly upbeat number; with hints of gospel and cultural influences, it's sure to become a summer staple.
Last year, Donald Glover revealed that he was retiring his Childish Gambino alter-ego, so 'This Is America' could be the first song from his very last album. Meanwhile, he will be performing on his This Is America Tour in September and October with special guests Rae Sremmurd and Vince Staples.
He is set to star in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' coming soon, as well as the live action 'Lion King' film coming next year. The second season of 'Atlanta' wraps this month too, which means he'll no doubt be working on the third season in the coming months.
