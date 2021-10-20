The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia will release the track 'Moth To A Flame' this week.

The 'Save Your Tears' hitmaker and the house music trio - comprising Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello - have shared a snippet of the track in a new clip shared to social media.

The video features a darkly lit close-up of the 31-year-old singer's face with sunglasses on, before their names and the song title flashes on the screen.

Both The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia shared the same caption: “this week."

The 'Take My Breath' singer recently revealed that the 'Don't You Worry Child' hitmakers were among the artists who have inspired his upcoming follow-up to 2020's acclaimed 'After Hours' LP.

And it doesn't look like it will be long before the record is released.

Referring to his upcoming HBO series 'The Idol', the music star revealed: “[W]e’re just kind of figuring out when to put it out. It’s been really cool, because I’m working on this album this summer simultaneously with the writer’s room for the new TV show."

The Weeknd - whose name is Abel Tesfaye - also recently teased that it will feature tracks about “some people that are near and dear to me, some people that inspired my life as a child, and some that inspire me now.”

While the collection has also been hailed as a party record.

In a recent cover interview with GQ, the magazine described the LP as: "Packed with party records. Like real-deal, illuminated-white-tiles-on-the-floor party records. Quincy Jones meets Giorgio Moroder meets best-night-of-your-f******-life party..."

As for 'The Idol', Lily-Rose Depp is set to star opposite The Weeknd in the hotly-awaited drama, which he co-wrote and is executive producer of.

The plot follows a pop star who “starts a romance with an enigmatic LA club owner who is the leader of a secret cult."

And the 22-year-old actress-and-model - who is the daughter of Hollywood star Johnny Depp and French singer-and-actress Vanessa Paradis - is on board as the female lead, seemingly confirming that the pair will play lovers.

The Weeknd has teamed up with the creator of the television network's hit series 'Euphoria', Sam Levinson, and his producing partner, Reza Fahim, on the show.