The Weeknd promised us all a new album this year and we didn't have to wait very long at all for him to come good on that promise as he released his fifth studio album, 'Dawn FM', on the 7th January. To accompany his new 16 track record The Weeknd also dropped either audio and/or lyric videos for every song contained within it as well as a full video for the album's second single - 'Sacrifice'.
It's not been two years since The Weeknd released his last album - 'After Hours', but the multi-talented Canadian singer-songwriter has certainly packed a lot into that time. His huge global hit 'Blinding Lights' dominated the charts and scooped numerous 'Best Song' awards in 2020 and in 2021 he was infamously and controversially snubbed by the Grammy Awards, receiving zero nominations for either the single or it's parent album.
The Weeknd wowed us all in Tampa, Florida during the half-time slot in the Pepsi Super Bowl LV and continued to make significant impacts on the charts with 'You Right', his collaboration with Doja Cat, 'Better Believe', his hook up with Young Thug and Belly, 'Take My Breathe' - 'Dawn FM's lead single, 'Die For It', 'Hurricane' and 'One Right Now'.
2022 has only just begun and already The Weeknd has made is impact with an album that Timbaland compared to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'. In an Instagram post, Timbaland wrote - "This album’s different, yo...This s**t right here, this on some ‘Thriller’ s**t. Trust me when I tell you. And the way he dropped this s**t, yo… congrats. This s**t is amazing." High praise indeed.
The role call of artists that appear on the new Weeknd album reads like a who's who of music and film. Bruce Johnston and Tyler, The Creator feature on 'Here We Go...Again', Lil Wayne on 'I Heard You're Married', Jim Carrey on 'Dawn FM', 'Phantom Regret By Jim' and 'Out Of Time', Quincy Jones on 'A Tale By Quincy' and Josh Safdie on 'Every Angel Is Terrifying'.
The producers roster is similarly impressive and includes Calvin Harris, Max Martin, Oscar Holter, Swedish House Mafia, OPN, Matt Cohn as well as Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd.
