The Wombats, Doves, Hard-Fi, Alfie Templeman to play Heritage Live Festival concert

The UK’s biggest indie acts will play an outdoor show this summer.

The Wombats — supported by fellow UK indie acts Doves, Hard-Fi, and Alfie Templeman — will headline an outdoor concert on Thursday, July 17, part of Heritage Live Festivals’ 2025 summer events lineup.

Heritage Live Festivals stages four-day music concerts at culturally significant venues across England, such as landmarks, storied homes, and showgrounds, as backdrops for the events.

This year’s festivals will take place on the grounds of the Englefield House, a historic Elizabethan estate near Reading, Berkshire.

The stacked indie concert joins Heritage Live Festivals’ previously announced events: Ministry of Sound Classical on July 18, The Jacksons on July 19, and The Beach Boys on July 20.

The Wombats — known for alternative hits like ‘Turn’, ‘Greek Tragedy’, and ‘Let’s Dance To Joy Division’ — have been on the UK indie scene since 2007 with the release of their debut album, ‘A Guide To Love, Loss & Desperation’. This year they released a sixth studio album, ‘Oh! The Ocean’.

Indie rock band Doves have two UK No. 1 albums and are currently fresh off their first UK tour in 15 years supporting their sixth LP, ‘Constellations for the Lonely’.

Hard-Fi — with two No. 1 albums and five Top 20 singles — have topped the UK charts over and over, and their hit debut album ‘Stars of CCTV’ celebrates its 20th anniversary this summer.

Alfie Templeman — following his past two albums ‘Mellow Moon’ (2022) and ‘Radiosoul’ (2024) — will open the event.

In 2024, Heritage Live Festivals brought on artists including Elbow, Madness, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics, Richard Ashcroft, and Suede.

General ticket sales begin Thursday, April 10.