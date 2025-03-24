Gavin Friday to make rare UK appearance to support the release of his new album after 17 years away Gavin Friday is to make a rare UK appearance in support of his new album, 17 years after he last performed in the country. SHARE SHARE Gavin Friday is to make a rare UK appearance in support of his new album

The 65-year-old signer is best known for having been a founding member of Irish post-punk group The Virgin Prunes in the 1970s and 1980s but following the release of his new album 'Ecce Homo', he will be performing in London this spring.

He will play a one-off gig at EartH in the Hackney on Sunday 6 April, which marks his first gig in the UK in 17 years.

His career as a genre-hopping, award-winning songwriter, composer, actor, visual artist, and creative director has spanned four decades and has seen him collaborate with everyone from his childhood friends in U2 through to Colin Newman, Laurie Anderson, Sinead O’Connor, Scott Walker, The Fall, Quincy Jones, and many, many more.

Due to perform tracks from this remarkable release at a handful of live shows in 2025, Friday is also delighted to confirm today that he will be supported at his London EarTH date by special guest Lesley Wood.

Towards the end of last year, the 'Stations of the Cross' hitmaker admitted that his new album was inspired by how he felt about politics.

He told The Quietus: 'Right now it’s very much me kicking against the pricks of the rise of the far right and fundamentalism.

"I mean, Ireland was absolutely strangled by religion and fundamentalism for so many years, and now I see it creeping back in; though not as much as it is in America.

"I didn’t think you could be as punky as you were when you were 17, but I suddenly got that f*** you attitude. But it’s a different type of anger. I mean, when you’re older, it’s more of a questioning anger."

Final remaining tickets are on sale now, here: https://earthackney.co.uk/events/gavin-friday-6th-apr-earth-london-tickets-ryvrpy/