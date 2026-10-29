Waldorf Project unveils ‘the world’s most intense’ immersive art experience in secret London labyrinth The Waldorf Project returns after seven years with Chapter Five/KAIHOGYO, a three‑and‑a‑half‑hour endurance‑based immersive journey designed to push participants to the edge of their physical and emotional limits. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

The Waldorf Project is returning for its most extreme challenge yet - Chapter Five/KAIHOGYO - a fully interactive, consciousness‑shifting experience staged inside a vast purpose‑built labyrinth at a secret north London location.

Only 40 participants per night will enter the 35,000‑square‑foot environment from Noevmber 19, embarking on a three‑and‑a‑half‑hour journey through endurance‑based physical encounters, meditative movement and disorientating sensory spaces. Their reactions become part of the performance, culminating in a finale designed to dissolve individual identity into a synchronised group state.

Founder Sean Rogg says the new chapter distils seven years of research into non‑chemical transcendence, drawing inspiration from the Tendai Buddhist monks’ 1,000‑day pilgrimage on Mount Hiei.

He said: “I cannot promise enlightenment, but I have distilled elements of their journey into an experience that uses meditation through movement to guide participants towards an elevated state of consciousness.” He describes KAIHOGYO as “arguably the most intense immersive art experience in the world”.

Participants are led by dancers who act as guides and provocateurs, steering them through shifting environments and generating emotional and physical responses while maintaining safety. The project’s signature “moving meditation” builds towards a climactic moment in which the group becomes a single, synchronised organism.

Strict rules apply: No talking, no phones, no jewellery, no watches, no perfume. Guests must bring minimal belongings and change into a Waldorf Project uniform. The experience is unsuitable for those with claustrophobia, nyctophobia, asthma, light‑sensitive epilepsy, mobility equipment or pregnancy.

Thirty journeys will run from November 19 to December 20 2026, priced at £85, strictly 18+. Tickets: https://tickets.waldorfproject.com/

Founded in 2012, the Waldorf Project has staged four previous chapters - MUSKMELON, COLOUR, FUTURO and BARZAKH - each exploring extreme sensory, emotional and psychological states. The new chapter is presented with Candid Art Trust and Har‑monic.