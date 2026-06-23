Indie Gorillaz turning Tottenham Hotspur Stadium gig into documentary Gorillaz performed their first stadium gig at the football stadium on June 20, with a star-studded guest list including Johnny Marr, Little Simz, Shaun Ryder, The Clash’s Paul Simonon. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Gorillaz are set to lift the lid on what it takes to put on a stadium show in a new documentary.

Jamie Hewlett - the artist who created the visual band with Blur frontman Damon Albarn - has revealed their recent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium show is being turned into a film.

He told the BBC: “The aim is to reveal what it takes to put on a show like this.

“We have artists filming themselves getting on planes from different parts of the world, then everybody coming together here in Tottenham, the arrival of the fans, the Gorillaz show, and the aftermath, when there’s only empty beer cups left.”

Footage from the concert, including behind-the-scenes with crew members, performers and the audience, will be spliced together with the cartoon band members 2-D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russel.

Other performers on the night included Kano, Bashy, Lao, Black Thought, Asha Puthli and Anoushka Shankar.

In the interview, Hewlett also confessed that Gorillaz - who dropped their ninth studio album The Mountain earlier this year - never expected to last beyond their 2001 self-titled debut album.

He said: "We were going to do one album for fun.

"We had no idea it'd keep going.

"I think it's lasted because of the collaborations, and also because of the cartoons.

"You attract new generations because they like the cartoons, and then your nine-year-old kid is discovering Bobby Womack or Mark E Smith and all of the wonderful people we work with."