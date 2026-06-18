Pop Nadine Coyle believes late Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding ‘sent a sign’ the day after her death Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle has described two unexplained incidents that occurred the day after Sarah Harding died, saying they felt strongly connected to her late bandmate. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle has spoken about two unexplained moments that took place the day after Sarah Harding died.

The Irish vocalist said she had been unable to leave the Dublin venue she was at when the first moment occurred.

Speaking on Olivia’s House with Olivia Attwood, she recalled: “So she had just passed away the day before. I was doing a show in Dublin that I couldn't leave and we were all sitting there and I have multiple witnesses. And all of a sudden we were talking about her and literally the headphones jumped off and landed on the floor.”

The Sound of the Underground singer the fact it happened again led her to believe it had to be Harding.

She continued: “That was the first time we were like, ‘oh my God, there must be some sort of like weird something going on’.

“When it happened again by this point, because it was in the hair and makeup room, everybody just kind of jumped back and we're like, ‘wow what is going on?’”





Coyle said the moment felt “powerful”, adding: “I was like, ‘are you a really powerful soul? You've just got there. Like are you like running things up there already? You're able to move headphones? What's next?’”

Asked whether she believes in the supernatural, the Love Machine singer said she has always been open to the idea.

She said: “I've always believed.

“I would always ask like, ‘I don't want to see any ghosts’. Like when you think of ghosts, you think like pirates and stuff… I'm like, ‘don't show up, I believe but I don't want to see, but that was great to see.’”

Coyle said Cheryl Tweedy had also experienced an unexpected moment involving Harding’s music.

She said: “I think it was actually one of Sarah's songs,” she said. “It just came on when she was driving.”

Harding died in September 2021 at the age of 39 following a breast cancer diagnosis.