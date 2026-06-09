Indie Fontaines D.C. mourn death of manager who was like a 'sixth member of the band' Fontaines D.C. say they are “utterly heartbroken” after the death of their longtime manager Trevor Dietz, whom they called "the sixth member” of the band. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Fontaines D.C. have been left "utterly heartbroken" following the death of their beloved manager, Trevor Dietz.

The Irish indie superstars described him as “the sixth member of the band” and admitted it will be difficult to move forward without him following his passing on Sunday (07.06.26).

Their social media tribute read: “We are utterly heartbroken to let you know that on Sunday June 7, we lost our dear friend and manager Trevor.

“Trevor was beside us from the beginning of our journey as a band, we have never known Fontaines D.C. without him, the sixth member of the band. He cared passionately for us and for what was fair and right in the wider world. He was fearless in his beliefs. We will miss him always.

“We ask that you kindly respect our privacy and that of his family at this terribly difficult time. RIP Trev.”





The comments section has been flooded with tributes to Dietz, who was a legend in Ireland and beyond.

Irish DJ Krystal Klear wrote: "One of the all time greats. The reasons 100s of us in Dublin had a place to listen to the music that carved our entire future. I still can’t believe it. RIP Trev Radiator."

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac wrote: "Sending all my love to you lads and to Trevor’s loved ones. Xxx."

Kneecap's Moglai said: "Suaimhneas síoraí Trev", meaning eternal peace.

Dietz discovered Fontaines when they were still students at BIMM Dublin.

Fontaines D.C. signed with Partisan Records in 2018 and quickly broke through with their 2019 debut Dogrel, which topped year‑end lists and earned Mercury and Choice Prize nominations.

Their follow‑up, A Hero’s Death (2020), pushed them further, scoring a Grammy nod for Best Rock Album. By 2022, Skinty Fia delivered their first UK and Irish No.1 and helped secure a BRIT Award for International Group.

As their profile soared, the band became a defining force in the new wave of British and Irish post‑punk.