Rock Robert Smith teases 'Cure Pop' album Robert Smith says The Cure have finished one new album and are close to delivering another, describing one as “Cure Pop” and the other as their darkest work yet. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Robert Smith has revealed that The Cure are gearing up to release not one but two new albums - and they couldn’t be more different in tone.

Speaking on BBC 6 Music, the frontman confirmed that the band recorded enough material for three full records, with the second of those now completed and ready to hand over to Universal.

He said: “We did record three albums’ worth of songs, so the second one is done, so that’s about to be delivered to Universal.

“The third one is weird, actually.”

Smith joked that some fans might assume the shift in sound is down to his recent collaboration with Olivia Rodrigo, What’s Wrong With Me, but he insisted the comparison only goes so far.

He said: “Now I’ve been doing this, people think, ‘Ah, it’s because he’s been working with Olivia,’ because the third one is actually really upbeat. It’s really poppy, but it doesn’t compare melodically to the stuff that Olivia does, but it’s my idea of Cure Pop. It’s probably 20 BPM slower than anything she does, but [compared to] what we’ve done in last couple of years, it’s really rocking. It’s banging.”

While one album leans into brightness and energy, the other heads in the opposite direction. Smith said the next release is spiritually linked to 2024's Songs of a Lost World, but even heavier in mood.

He explained: “The next one, if anything, it’s more dismal than Songs Of A Lost World. I mean dismal is a horrible word to use, but it’s quite dark, it’s related to Songs Of A Lost World, but it’s a different perspective on things.”