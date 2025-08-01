Mean Girls star Renee Rapp releases album BITE ME
Renee Rapp has released the long-awaited follow-up to her 2023 debut album Snow Angel.
Reneé Rapp has released the highly anticipated seconf studio album BITE ME.
The 12 tracks on the LP - which is a follow-up to her 2023 debut album Snow Angel - explore mental health, fame and dealing with haters.
The album includes singles Mad and fan-favourite Leave Me Alone - which served as the album’s first preview.
The 25-year-old singer is also set to perform her biggest headlining tour to date, stopping in 16 cities across the US and Canada.
