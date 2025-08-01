Mean Girls star Renee Rapp releases album BITE ME Renee Rapp has released the long-awaited follow-up to her 2023 debut album Snow Angel. SHARE SHARE Renee Rapp has released her second studio album

Reneé Rapp has released the highly anticipated seconf studio album BITE ME.

The 12 tracks on the LP - which is a follow-up to her 2023 debut album Snow Angel - explore mental health, fame and dealing with haters.

The album includes singles Mad and fan-favourite Leave Me Alone - which served as the album’s first preview.

The 25-year-old singer is also set to perform her biggest headlining tour to date, stopping in 16 cities across the US and Canada.

