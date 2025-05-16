Within Temptation and Ukrainian Eurovision star Jerry Heil united on new song Within Temptation and Jerry Heil have united on a new song for Ukraine. SHARE SHARE Within Temptation and Ukraine's Jerry Heil unite on a song for the war-torn country

Within Temptation and Ukrainian Eurovision contestant Jerry Heil have released the collaboration ‘Sing Like A Siren’.

The Sharon den Adel-fronted Dutch symphonic metal band have united with the singer who represented Ukraine in the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 alongside Alyona Alyona with the song 'Teresa & Maria'.

Heil describes the track as "a soundtrack to the film we are living in”.





She expanded: "There are two main characters in this story: a girl and an elemental force: water. However, as the story unfolds, we realise that, in fact, there is only one – because humans and nature are one. The raging water represents the challenges we face on the way to our 'safe harbour'. But the key is understanding that we don’t have to fight nature, once we see ourselves as part of it, we realise that sometimes, we are the ones who create the storm.”

Heil added of the juxtaposition of the Ukrainian folk vesnyanka and delicate piano: "Through these musical changes, we reflected a sense of constant motion, the absence of stability and a 'safe harbor' where the heroine can feel secure. Yet, as the vesnyanka returns in the piano part at the very end, it brings the feeling of spring: a symbol of hope, despite everything."

On how she got Within Temptation on board, she shared: "I have been a fan of Within Temptation since my teenage years and never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that one day we would create a song together. It is an incredible honour for me. Both the band and I performed at the Ukrainian music festival Atlas Weekend, where we first met in Kyiv. At that moment, I knew I couldn’t let the opportunity slip away—I had to suggest working on something together. Sharon’s vocal style is deeply authentic and resonates with my artistic vision, so I instantly knew it would be a wild fusion: rock, classical vocals, and Ukrainian folk motifs."

Stream 'Sing Like A Siren' on all major streaming platforms now.

Check out Sharon's film on her visit to war-torn Ukraine:



