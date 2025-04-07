Dolly Parton hopes to collaborate with Sabrina Carpenter again Dolly Parton hopes to collaborate with Sabrina Carpenter again SHARE SHARE Dolly Parton - 2019 MusiCares Person Of The Year

Dolly Parton would love to perform with Sabrina Carpenter again.

The country music legend teamed up with the 'Espresso' singer for a new duet of the latter's hit 'Please Please Please' earlier this year and is keen to collaborate with the pop star again after they formed an immediate bond.

The full story and background to Dolly's comments can be found here.

The country music legend also comments on the pushback she received throughout her career regarding her looks and her style.