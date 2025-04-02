Dolly Parton wants to collaborate with Sabrina Carpenter on another song Dolly Parton wants to work on another song with Sabrina Carpenter following their collaboration on a new version of ‘Please Please Please’. SHARE SHARE Dolly Parton at CMA Fest in Nashville 2024

Dolly Parton wants to work with Sabrina Carpenter again.

The 79-year-old country legend was featured on a new version of ‘Please Please Please’ that was included on the deluxe edition of Sabrina's 'Short n’ Sweet' album and the pair appeared in a music video with the two singing together whilst driving along in a pickup truck.





Dolly has now opened up on what a "fun" experience it was recording 'Please Please Please' with Carpenter and she is ready to do another song if Sabrina is up for it.

In an interview with E! News, she said: “It was fun. It was great. And I’d like to do something else with her. Our voices seemed to really work well together.

“She kind of reached out to us early on. And then when she asked if I’d do the video I said, well, if you’re sure you want me, I will do it.”

“And the day that we spent doing that video, we had the best time."

Although she is one of the most famous women in the world and one of the most popular country singers of all-time, Dolly says her collaboration with Sabrina gave her a lot of cool kudos with her young relatives.

She added: "My little nieces, and nephews, and all my little friends that age, they all think I’m the biggest thing going now because I worked with her. You know how that goes. I mean, I was just Gigi and Aunt Dolly until then, and now I’m big stuff."

Sabrina performing at BST Hyde Park / © FAMOUS





The song, which was first released in June 2024, originally just featured Sabrina, 25. The music video starred Barry Keoghan and ended with Sabrina driving away in a car. The new version was released on 14 February, 2025.

Not only did Dolly and Sabrina's voices compliment each other, but the young pop star and Dolly's blonde looks also complimented one another.

The '9 to 5' singer said: “She is just the cutest little thing ever. And we look, she looks like she could be my little sister or my little daughter.

“When we got together, we just realised, you know, how we felt like that we were family, and we looked like we were from the same family. And we both have similar tastes in a lot of things.”

At the Grammy Awards in February, Sabrina won a the prize for Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Short n' Sweet' and Best Pop Solo Performance for her global hit single 'Espresso'.

Sabrina Carpenter collecting an award at the Grammys / © Getty Images





This summer, Sabrina will headline two dates (July 5 and July 6) at BST Hyde Park, in what will be her biggest concerts in the UK to date. She previously performed at the festival in 2023 supporting BLACKPINK.