Britain’s female rappers criticize ‘masculine energy within rap’ amidst awards season Cristale, Ms Banks, and Enny have spoken out about the difficulties of rising to UK rap stardom as a female artist in the wake of music awards season. SHARE SHARE Little Simz is the only woman to ever be nominated in the Hip Hop/Grime/Rap category at the Brits

Britain’s female rappers face a success and acclaim disparity compared to male rappers.

Three British female rappers — Cristale, Ms Banks, and Enny — spoke out about the difficulties of finding success in the UK rap scene in the midst of an awards season devoid of women in the genre.

In an interview with The Times, Ms Banks pointed out: “There’s a very masculine energy within rap. Sometimes women are made to feel like it’s not their place.”

The 30-year-old musician — whose real name is Thyra Kigho Deshaun Oji — added: “You’re not really always looked at as a colleague or someone that you can just collaborate and work with. It’s more what they can gain from you.”

At the upcoming BRIT Awards on Saturday, men dominate the Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act category. Central Cee, Dave, Ghetts, and Stormzy scored nominations, with Little Simz as the only female artist.

Little Simz — of ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ fame — is the only woman to ever be nominated in the Hip Hop/Grime/Rap category at the Brits. In 2023 and 2024, she became the only woman to win Best Hip-Hop Act at the Mobo Awards in the past decade. Central Cee won his seventh Mobo this year at this year’s awards show on 18 February.

Little Simz began producing music in 2010 and released her first full-length album, ‘A Curious Tale of Trials + Persons’, in 2015. Central Cee began recording in 2014, and he released his first LP, ‘Can't Rush Greatness’, only this year on 25 January.

The gap is slightly less vast in the US, where female artists like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and more have dominated the rap scene over the past ten years.

Enny, whose real name is Enitan Adepitan, pointed out the disparity of talent and work between men and women in music.

The 30-year-old ‘Take It Slow’ singer said: “Men can be mediocre and still thrive. Women have to be extra good, extra different, extra interesting.”

Cristale, 23, came onto the UK rap scene more recently, with a number of popular singles including ‘Vogue’ and ‘Antisocial’. She was the only female artist nominated in the hip-hop category at the Mobos this year alongside five men.

She said: “As a woman, you have to work much harder.”



