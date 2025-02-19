Central Cee made history at the MOBO Awards 2025

Central Cee didn't even attend the MOBO Awards, but he owned the night.

By Lizzie Baker

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 2:13 PM

Central Cee has won a seventh MOBO award, tying him with Stormzy as the most-decorated artist in the history of the ceremony
Central Cee made history as the first artist to win the MOBO for Best Male Act three times at Tuesday night's (18.02.25) ceremony.

The 26-year-old rapper earned the seventh MOBO of his career, tying him with Stormzy's record as the most decorated rapper in the history of the event.

The Londoner - who released his chart-topping debut album, 'Can't Rush Greatness', in January - was the most-streamed UK rap artist in 2024.

Central Cee - whose real name is Oakley Caesar-Su - did not attend the event in person in Newcastle, but host Eddie Kadi accepted the award on his behalf.

However, he took to social media to acknowledge that it was "nice" to be honoured.

Elsewhere, Bashy won the coveted Album of the Year award for 'Being Poor is Expensive'.

The 40-year-old star is widely recognised as one of the pioneers of UK rap, but he took a 15-year break from the music scene before returning with his award-winning album in 2024.

Bashy said: "This has been a 20-plus year journey.

"It's been hard work, tenacity, a lot of ups and downs, dedication, but this is God's timing.

"If you're seeing this whether you're on year one or 20 ... don't give up, keep going."

Elsewhere, Darkoo overcame competition from the likes of Little Simz, Raye and Jorja Smith to win the Best Female Act award.

The 23-year-old star - who was born in Nigeria, but moved to the UK at the age of seven - thanked God and her family for showing faith in her.

Darkoo said: "It's been a rollercoaster but they believed in me for the past year and I've been shutting it down."

Meanwhile, Odeal won the award for Best Newcomer.

The musician admitted to being amazed by his own success, having also received the Best RandB/Soul Act accolade.

He said: "Another one, this is insane.

"I'm so humbled ... years ago watching these shows thinking ... one day. And to win two awards is absolutely insane."


Complete winners list:


Best Male Act:

Central Cee


Best Female Act:

Darkoo


Best Newcomer:

Odeal


Album Of The Year:

Bashy – Being Poor Is Expensive


Song Of The Year:

Darkoo (ft. Dess Dior) – Favourite Girl


Video Of The Year:

Mnelia – My Man


Best Hip Hop Act:

Bashy


Best Grime Act:

Scorcher


Best Drill Act:

Pozer


Best RandB/Soul Act:

Odeal


Best Media Personality:

90s Baby Show


Best African Music Act:

Ayra Starr


Best Performance In A TV Show/Film:

Jacob Anderson in Interview With The Vampire


Best Electronic/Dance Music Act:

TSHA


Best Gospel Act:

Annatoria


Best Jazz Act:

Ezra Collective


Best Producer:

Juls


Best Caribbean Music Act:

Shenseea


Best Alternative Music Act:

ALT BLK ERA


Best International Act:

Ayra Starr




