Central Cee made history at the MOBO Awards 2025 Central Cee didn't even attend the MOBO Awards, but he owned the night. SHARE SHARE Central Cee has won a seventh MOBO award, tying him with Stormzy as the most-decorated artist in the history of the ceremony

Central Cee made history as the first artist to win the MOBO for Best Male Act three times at Tuesday night's (18.02.25) ceremony.

The 26-year-old rapper earned the seventh MOBO of his career, tying him with Stormzy's record as the most decorated rapper in the history of the event.

The Londoner - who released his chart-topping debut album, 'Can't Rush Greatness', in January - was the most-streamed UK rap artist in 2024.

Central Cee - whose real name is Oakley Caesar-Su - did not attend the event in person in Newcastle, but host Eddie Kadi accepted the award on his behalf.

However, he took to social media to acknowledge that it was "nice" to be honoured.

Elsewhere, Bashy won the coveted Album of the Year award for 'Being Poor is Expensive'.

The 40-year-old star is widely recognised as one of the pioneers of UK rap, but he took a 15-year break from the music scene before returning with his award-winning album in 2024.

Bashy said: "This has been a 20-plus year journey.

"It's been hard work, tenacity, a lot of ups and downs, dedication, but this is God's timing.

"If you're seeing this whether you're on year one or 20 ... don't give up, keep going."

Elsewhere, Darkoo overcame competition from the likes of Little Simz, Raye and Jorja Smith to win the Best Female Act award.

The 23-year-old star - who was born in Nigeria, but moved to the UK at the age of seven - thanked God and her family for showing faith in her.

Darkoo said: "It's been a rollercoaster but they believed in me for the past year and I've been shutting it down."

Meanwhile, Odeal won the award for Best Newcomer.

The musician admitted to being amazed by his own success, having also received the Best RandB/Soul Act accolade.

He said: "Another one, this is insane.

"I'm so humbled ... years ago watching these shows thinking ... one day. And to win two awards is absolutely insane."





Complete winners list:





Best Male Act:

Central Cee





Best Female Act:

Darkoo





Best Newcomer:

Odeal





Album Of The Year:

Bashy – Being Poor Is Expensive





Song Of The Year:

Darkoo (ft. Dess Dior) – Favourite Girl





Video Of The Year:

Mnelia – My Man





Best Hip Hop Act:

Bashy





Best Grime Act:

Scorcher





Best Drill Act:

Pozer





Best RandB/Soul Act:

Odeal





Best Media Personality:

90s Baby Show





Best African Music Act:

Ayra Starr





Best Performance In A TV Show/Film:

Jacob Anderson in Interview With The Vampire





Best Electronic/Dance Music Act:

TSHA





Best Gospel Act:

Annatoria





Best Jazz Act:

Ezra Collective





Best Producer:

Juls





Best Caribbean Music Act:

Shenseea





Best Alternative Music Act:

ALT BLK ERA





Best International Act:

Ayra Starr











