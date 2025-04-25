Central Cee joins Skepta's Big Smoke Festival lineup Skepta said it's an "honour and privilege" to welcome Central Cee to Big Smoke. SHARE SHARE Más Tiempo is coming to Skepta's Big Smoke Festival this August

Central Cee is heading to Skepta’s Big Smoke Festival this summer.

The Grime legend will takeover London's iconic Crystal Palace Park on August 9 and 10, with the Ladbroke Grove rapper set to perform on the first day.

Heaping praise on the 26-year-old star, Skepta, 42, said: “Cench is undeniably dominating the UK rap game at the moment. It’s both an honour and privilege to add him to Big Smoke’s line-up.”

Skepta headlines on the Saturday, with a full solo live set. He’ll be joined by rising star Chy Cartier, grime veteran Chip, and a never-before-seen B2B from JME and Frisco.

On Sunday, Skepta will switch things up and return as a DJ under his Más Tiempo imprint for a dance extravaganza.

The full Más Tiempo lineup will be announced soon.

Final tier tickets are now on sale at www.bigsmokefest.london. Weekend tickets are still available, but are running low, so grab them while you can.







