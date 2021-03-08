Artist:
Song title: Medicine
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Pop

After releasing a handful of singles in 2020 James Arthur is back with his latest track and new video for 'Medicine'. Arthur released versions of his track 'Quite Miss Home', an acoustic take on 'Safe Inside', four different arrangements of 'Lasting Lover' and finally an acoustic 'Train Wreck' last year. 

'Medicine', Arthur's latest song, is the lead track to be lifted from his forth album due out later this year. Having recently signed a new joint record deal with Columbia Records UK and Columbia Records Germany James is looking forward to releasing his new material having parted ways with the now defunct Syco Music. Having won the ninth series of the X-Factor back in 2012 it was inevitable that James Arthur would have been signed to Simon Cowell's label but as that label has now been dissolved he's had to find a new one. 

Arthur's latest release, and his first for Columbia UK, is an R&B flavoured ballad that plays to his strengths. The smooth arrangement is a mid-tempo track that sees Arthur express his love and thanks through his emotive lyrics. "You make my heart beat faster than adrenalin. You kiss away the pain of all the hell I'm in. You're gonna make me better than I've ever been. Coz you're my Medicine" Arthur sings. 

In the accompanying video, directed by Charlie Sarsfield (Stormzy/Wiley/Sam Fender), James Arthur is in an almost empty theatre or small club as he pours his heart out. The slightly trippy film sees Arthur trying to maintain focus and determine what's real and what's not. Taking to Instagram he said, "The video for Medicine is out. Shooting this was a load of fun go check it out in my Stories!"

